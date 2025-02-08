MWA Asset Management Purchases 540 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 503,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,288,000 after purchasing an additional 400,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

