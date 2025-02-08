MWA Asset Management Sells 182 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MWA Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,259,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,078,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,777,000 after buying an additional 699,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,037,000 after buying an additional 602,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 199.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,727,000 after acquiring an additional 393,763 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.06.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $190.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

