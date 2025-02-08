NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $11.13 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

