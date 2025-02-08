nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pierre Naude Sells 17,026 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $555,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097,213 shares in the company, valued at $35,769,143.80. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.81, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after buying an additional 344,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in nCino by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

