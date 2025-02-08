nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pierre Naude Sells 17,026 Shares

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $555,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097,213 shares in the company, valued at $35,769,143.80. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.81, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after buying an additional 344,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in nCino by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.