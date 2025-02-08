Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in BILL by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BILL by 297.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 284,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 45.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

