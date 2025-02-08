NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.06. Approximately 121,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average daily volume of 14,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy.

