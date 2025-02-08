Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 251.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

NSRGY stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

