New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signature Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Signature Aviation.

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A -71.96% 211.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Signature Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Signature Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About New Horizon Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.