Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 245,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 46,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Newcore Gold

(Get Free Report)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.