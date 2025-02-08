Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Registration Statement Declared Effective by SEC

On February 3, 2025, Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) announced that the Registration Statement on Form S-1 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This Registration Statement is inclusive of up to 2,798,613 shares of the company’s common stock.

Get alerts:

The registration statement covers several components, including shares issuable upon the exercise of common stock purchase warrants issued in connection with various activities. This comprises up to 347,250 shares for warrants issued to Maxim Partners, LLC as compensation for its services related to the company’s 2022 initial public offering, up to 2,315,000 shares for warrants issued to purchasers of Units in the 2022 public offering, and 136,363 shares issued to Maxim Partners per a renewal of their engagement agreement.

All warrants are exercisable at a price of $4.15 per share of Nexalin Technology’s common stock, in accordance with the terms outlined in the Registration Statement.

The company confirmed its status as an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Furthermore, it has indicated the decision not to use the extended transition period for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards, as allowed under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

For further details, the Registration Statement itself includes 104 as the Cover Page Interactive File, with embedded cover page tags within the Inline XBRL document.

The report was signed on behalf of Nexalin Technology, Inc. by Mark White, the Chief Executive Officer, on February 6, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nexalin Technology’s 8K filing here.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

Further Reading