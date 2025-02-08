NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 530843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.10). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

