NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Mark E. Green

Representative Mark E. Green (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). In a filing disclosed on February 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in NGL Energy Partners stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EQUITABLE ADVISORS INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Mark E. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 1/2/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 12/3/2024.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $5.51 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,008,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 154,098 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Green

Mark Green (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Green (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

In May 2017, Green was nominated by Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of the United States Army. Green withdrew his nomination.

Green received his bachelor’s in quantitative business management from West Point. He later received a master’s certificate in information systems from the University of Southern California and an M.D. from Wright State University. Green’s professional experience includes working as the president of Emergency Services Network and as the CEO of Align MD Foundation. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1990. He was part of the unit that captured Saddam Hussein. Green wrote about the experience in a book, A Night with Saddam.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

