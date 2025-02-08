Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance
NTTYY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.15. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile
