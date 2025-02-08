Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.