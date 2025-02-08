Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $47,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock worth $433,080. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.