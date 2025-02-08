Northstar Group Inc. Buys 2,136 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

