Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

