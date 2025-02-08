Old North State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 861.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

