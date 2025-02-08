Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
V stock opened at $348.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $648.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $295.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
