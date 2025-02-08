Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 33.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 131.2% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

