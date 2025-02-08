Opinicus Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 144,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,867,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.