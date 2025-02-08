Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

