Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

Shares of DE opened at $465.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

