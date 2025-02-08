OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.65 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.61 ($0.19). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 15.69 ($0.19), with a volume of 67,777 shares.

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

