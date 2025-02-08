Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $5.19. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 51,241 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

