Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 2,147,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 260,631,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

