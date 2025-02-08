Oragenics, Inc. Chief Medical Officer to Speak at Brain Health SummitOn February 5, 2025, Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) revealed through a press release that its Chief Medical Officer, James P. Kelly, MA, MD, FAAN, FANA, will be a prominent p

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oragenics’s 8K filing here.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
