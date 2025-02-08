O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,374.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,185.54. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

