Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OGN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.