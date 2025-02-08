Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OR opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

