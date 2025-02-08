Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.12%.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Ottawa Bancorp has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

