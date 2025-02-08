Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Oxford Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS OXBC opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Bank has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Oxford Bank Company Profile
