Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Oxford Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS OXBC opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Bank has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

