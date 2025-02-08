Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 598,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

