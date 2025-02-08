Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after buying an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $115,105,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.