Park Lp Genesis II Sells 50,000 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,754,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,093,751.20. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $2,273,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,941,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,802,000.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,296,228.50.

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71.

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.

Redwire Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE RDW opened at $20.98 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Redwire by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Redwire by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

