Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 6,101 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

