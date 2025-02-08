Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 39,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Paycore Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38.
Paycore Minerals Company Profile
Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycore Minerals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycore Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycore Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.