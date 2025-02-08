PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 150,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,505,998 shares in the company, valued at $846,822,142.60. The trade was a 0.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $2,862,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 341,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $9,172,690.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.