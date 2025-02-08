Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFIS has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFIS

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.