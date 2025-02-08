Personal Group (LON:PGH) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.72 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.51), with a volume of 16202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.53).

Personal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Personal Group

In other news, insider Ciaran Astin acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £750.69 ($931.26). 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

