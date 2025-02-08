Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 98,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 153,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Specifically, insider John Wakefield acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,240 ($7,740.98).

Get Petards Group alerts:

Petards Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 0.81.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.