Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 269.81 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 224.60 ($2.79). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 226.40 ($2.81), with a volume of 875,016 shares.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.93.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,125.00%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 42,294 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £99,813.84 ($123,823.15). Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

