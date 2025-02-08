Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 232.44%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

