Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Updates Financial Guidance

Phibro Animal Health Corporation, a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol PAHC, released its financial results for the second quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company also provided an update on its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, Phibro reported notable achievements including a 24% increase in net sales to $309.3 million, a rise in net income to $3.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA reaching $48.2 million – a 64% increase from the same period in 2023. The adjusted net income for the quarter was $21.9 million, reflecting a 63% increase compared to the previous year.

Key highlights for the quarter encompassed various segments of the company’s operations. The Animal Health segment notably saw a 33% increase in net sales, while Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products segments increased by 3% and 7%, respectively. These growth figures were attributed to factors such as increased sales volume, higher average selling prices, and favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange rates.

Phibro’s President and CEO, Jack Bendheim, lauded the company’s performance, citing robust demand in the Animal Health segment and successful integration of the Zoetis Medicated Feed Additive portfolio as key drivers for the exceptional results. Bendheim expressed optimism for sustained growth through strategic investments, operational excellence, and the Phibro Forward initiative.

Looking ahead, Phibro Animal Health Corporation updated its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025. The company anticipates net sales in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $172 million to $180 million, and adjusted net income of $76 million to $82 million. The updated fiscal year outlook reflects Phibro’s confidence in sustained growth and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation further announced a webcast and conference call to discuss these financial results and future prospects on February 6, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate using the provided conference details.

The company remains dedicated to providing essential solutions to customers worldwide and maintaining its position as a trusted partner in animal health and nutrition.

