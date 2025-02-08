Platform Technology Partners Acquires 870 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $296.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.92 and a 12-month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.