Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

