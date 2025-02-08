Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

