Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $37.17 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.