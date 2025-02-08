Platform Technology Partners Takes $284,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in XPO by 356.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 181.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $148.32 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

