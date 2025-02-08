Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

